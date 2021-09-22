Twitter working on a fix for when tweets disappear with a page auto-refresh

- Sep. 22nd 2021 1:20 pm PT

Twitter announced another feature it’s working on. Have you noticed that sometimes you’ll be reading a tweet and the timeline seems to auto-refresh? Well, there’s going to be a fix for it eventually.

According to the Twitter Support page, over the next two months, the company will be rolling out updates to the way tweets are presented so they won’t disappear.

The company explains:

The background: a Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn’t see the same Tweet repeated in the TL.

Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read.

It’s a weird move from the company, but it is in fact an issue for many users.

Over the last few months, Twitter has been testing a lot of features as it’s also implementing them. More recently, the company started rolling out a new Timeline look, which resembles a lot of Facebook’s News Feed.

The new timeline design in Twitter for iOS takes images, videos, and GIFs and stretches them full-width. This change essentially gives the app for iOS an edge-to-edge design that removes the margins on the sides. The company says: 

Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine.

Twitter doesn’t say when it’s going to implement all of these features, but we’ll let you know once the company does.

Are you already seeing this new timeline to avoid tweets from disappearing? Tell us in the comment section below.

