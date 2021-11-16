Beats announces special edition Flex earbuds in partnership with Hiroshi Fujiwara and SSENSE

Beats announced this week a new special edition of its Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with Japanese musician and designer Hiroshi Fujiwara and fashion retailer SSENSE. Based on the same hardware as the original Beats Flex, the special edition features a “minimalist, tonal black design.”

In addition to the black color, the special edition Beats Flex earbuds have the logo of “fragment design,” which is Fujiwara’s company.

Beats announces the limited-edition Beats Flex in a minimalist, tonal black design that features fragment’s iconic twin-lightning logo on one earbud with its namesake logo on the other. The release makes it the first official collaboration incorporating Beats Flex, which resulted from fragment founder Hiroshi Fujiwara naming it his favorite product in the Beats portfolio.

Fujiwara praises the design of Beats Flex and says they are his “personal headphone preference” since he likes the “lightweight neckband for listening to music.” The designer also believes that the new “black-on-black colorway” is sophisticated and extremely refined, and that people will really love this option.

“The design inspiration is a continuation of our last collaboration, as I still believe nothing is as sophisticated and refined as the black-on-black color way,” said Hiroshi Fujiwara. “My personal headphone preference is Beats Flex, as I like the lightweight neckband for listening to music. I hope people can wear and use this on a daily basis.”

This is not the first time Apple has partnered with Fujiwara to work on Beats products. Earlier this year, the company introduced a special edition Powerbeats Pro with a “black-on-black design.” Now that partnership extends to the more affordable Beats Flex, which features an in-ear design, up to 12 hours of battery life, Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing, and auto-pause.

The special edition Beats Flex will be available at Apple and SSENSE starting November 18 for $69.99.

