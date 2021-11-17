Snapchat Map feature now offers Memories and revamped Explore experience

During Snap Partner Summit early this year, Snapchat announced Layers, an upcoming feature set to offer personalized experience tied into the Snap Maps tab. Now, two of these features are rolling out for Snapchat users: Memories and a new Explore experience.

According to Snapchat, the new Layers feature marks the Map’s evolution from a product to a platform. To start, here are the main features:

Memories – Snapchat is adding Snapchatters’ Memories on their Snap Map, allowing users to revisit their favorite moments, pegged to the places where they happened.

– Snapchat is adding Snapchatters’ Memories on their Snap Map, allowing users to revisit their favorite moments, pegged to the places where they happened. Explore – With Explore, Snapchat is introducing a reimagined viewport on Snap Map that builds on its signature Heat Map. Explore makes it easier for the community to experience other places through photos and videos submitted publically by Snapchatters around the world.

Snapchat notes that Layer will only show users’ own Memories, which means, other people can’t see friends’ Memories on the Snap Map.

With a new Layers menu in the top right corner of Snap Map, Snapchatters can toggle between Layers to customize the landscape, so they always see exactly what they’re looking for — whether they’re in the mood to look back, or just look around. And, with partnered Layers from Ticketmaster and The Infatuation coming soon, we are excited to continue to deliver new and innovative experiences for Snapchatters on Snap Map.

Users can enjoy these new features with Snapchat for iOS starting now.

