Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 with fix for Series 7 charging issue

Apple has released a new update for Apple Watch today that patches a bug with Series 7 watches that aren’t charging “as expected.”

watchOS 8.1.1 is showing up now via OTA for Apple Watch users in the Watch app. Apple says the update features a remedy for charging issues with Series 7 hardware.

watchOS 8.1.1 fixes an issue where Apple Watch Series 7 may not charge as expected for some users.

The update comes after Apple released iOS 15.1.1 which included fixes for problems with dropped calls on iPhone 12 and 13.

We haven’t heard of widespread issues with Apple Watch Series 7 not charging properly. With the update only fixing charging issues for Series 7, it could have something to do with the fast charging that’s exclusive to the latest Apple Watch.

Apple says that watchOS 8.1.1 and iOS 15.1.1 do not include any security updates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: