MicSwap Multitrack audio app for iOS revamped with new collaboration features and more

Future Moments announced today a new update to one of its audio apps MicSwap MultiTrack for iOS. With version 2.0, the app now allows mobile content creators to send and share audio projects, add new tracks, audio effects, and more.

MicSwap MultiTrack is an iOS multitrack recording studio optimized for mobile content creators. It enables them to record or import audio on separate tracks, choose from a library of modeled professional microphones, swap between them on each track, and create a professional caliber.

Version 2.0 of MicSwap MultiTrack also adds a new collaboration feature that enables content creators to send and share audio projects with friends and colleagues, who then are able to add new tracks and mixes to the original project.

Even when collaborating with others, the app doesn’t require users to create special accounts to participate. Users simply share tracks with each other using their favorite chat or messaging app; this preserves user privacy as there is no data sharing and no content is stored on an external cloud or company servers, says Future Moments.

MicSwap MultiTrack 2.0 also includes:

Simple track sharing and collaboration via private, secure messaging apps;

Updated user interface, intuitive simple workflow;

Thoroughly tested and ready for iOS 15 and all new Apple devices;

Available at no additional cost on any macOS desktop through the App Store

MicSwap Multitrack 2.0 is available on the App Store here and is priced at $19.99 for a perpetual license, along with several subscription options based on user needs. To download a free trial version, click here.

