9to5Mac Gift Guide: Beats Studio Buds vs. Beats Fit Pro vs. Powerbeats Pro

With the holiday shopping season already in full swing, one of the most popular gifts this year will undoubtedly be Beats wireless earbuds, such as Beats Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro, and Powerbeats Pro.

With three different variations to choose from, making the buying decision can be tricky. Read on as we compare the Beats Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro, and Powerbeats Pro to complement your gifts this year.

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds were unveiled in June. These are the first wireless earbuds from Beats of the year and they’re great for both iOS and Android users. Beats Studio Buds feature a lightweight and compact design with a similar look to the AirPods Pro charging case

They’re available in Black, White, and Red but don’t feature a stem like AirPods and AirPods Pro With a dial-like shape and a ridge on the outside that features the Beats logo, they feature three different replaceable silicone tips.

Beats Studio Buds are the first Beats wireless earbuds to have Active Noise Canceling as well as Transparency Mode. With six microphones, these earbuds are able to isolate the exterior sound or make it feel like you’re not wearing earbuds at all.

Different from the Powerbeats Pro or other Beats headphones, the Beats Fit Pro don’t feature Apple’s H1 or W1 chip. This means that although you can easily pair these earbuds with your iPhone and iPad, you do need to pair them with each device at a time as there is no iCloud syncing support. They are also missing features such as in-ear detection

Even though they’re perfect for Android users, as they offer fast-pair, Beats Studio Buds also feature integration with Apple’s Find My application, which means that when they’re paired via Bluetooth, they allow you to locate your lost Beats Studio Buds using their last known location or by playing a sound.

They cost over $149.95 but you can find better deals here at Apple’s Amazon official store.

Beats Fit Pro

Recently announced by Beats, the Beats Fit Pro are basically AirPods Pro but for those who can’t wear AirPods Pro.

Just like Beats Studio Buds, these wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, as well as Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing with Apple devices and using the Hey Siri function.

These earbuds can achieve 6 hours of battery life with ANC or Transparency Mode turned on, or 7 hours with Adaptive EQ. Combined with the charging case, the new Beats earbuds deliver 27-30 hours of battery life.

Even though Beats Fit Pro fits better Apple users, Android users can also benefit from quick pairing, battery level, and custom controls through the Beats app. These earbuds are available in black, gray, purple, white, and have replaceable ear tips. They usually cost $199 but you can find better deals here at Apple’s Amazon official store.

Powerbeats Pro

Beats first truly wireless earbuds were announced in 2019. Although it’s been a couple of years since they were unveiled, Powerbeats Pro are still a great choice for this holiday. With up to 9 hours of listening time per earbud, these are perfect headphones for those who love exercising.

Powerbeats Pro employ the use of adjustable ear hooks. They wrap around the outer ear to secure the earbuds and can be adjusted to wrap tighter around your ear. Unlike wingtips, the ear hooks rest completely on the outside of the ear instead of applying pressure to the outer portion of the inner ear.

These wireless earbuds feature Apple’s H1 chip, which means users can fast pair Powerbeats Pro with any Apple device easily and use the Hey Siri function. Unfortunately, the wireless earbuds don’t have ANC or Transparency mode. Another downside is their charging case, which is a bit bulky. Nonetheless, Powerbeats Pro are available in several colors and has been discounted a lot since they launched for $249, and you can find better deals here at Apple’s Amazon official store.

Wrap up

If you’re deciding between these three Beats wireless earbuds, you have to think about what’s your need. For example, Beats Studio Buds are great for Android users or those who want small wireless earbuds with ANC and Transparency Mode.

On the other hand, the Beats Fit Pro is amazingly good for those who would love to have an AirPods Pro but know Apple’s earbuds are uncomfortable in their ears.

Last but not least, Powerbeats Pro is the perfect choice for runners or people who really like to exercise and make sure the earbuds will never fall. Even lacking ANC or Transparency mode, they offer great sound quality and huge battery life.

Of course, you will also get the Beats signature sound with all of these wireless earbuds, which means that they will all benefit from heavier bass.

