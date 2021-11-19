iPhone: How to set a custom Safari background in iOS 15

One of the notable changes with iOS 15 is a totally redesigned Safari. The all-new browser aims to make it easier to use with one hand and offers more customizability. Follow along for how to set a custom iPhone Safari background in iOS 15.
As for setting a custom iPhone Safari background, it’s a quick and easy change and you can use any of your own images or the new included background wallpapers from Apple.
How to set a custom iPhone Safari background in iOS 15
- Open an empty Safari page (tap the two square icon > tap the + icon in bottom corner)
- Swipe to the very bottom and tap Edit
- Tap the toggle next to Background Image
- Tap the + to use your own image or choose from one of the included background wallpapers
Here’s how the process looks:
You can also reorder the sections of the start page or turn them on/off to further customize your setup.
