Simply Mac Black Friday sale offers up to $350 off Macs + 50% off HomePod mini, cases and more

- Nov. 19th 2021 12:18 pm PT

The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix!

If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the company not only saves you money on both low-end and high-end models, but it’s also offering a half-price HomePod mini with any Mac purchase …

Macs from budget to premium, at up to $350 off

This week is Simply Mac’s biggest Mac Event ever with up to $350 OFF new Macs, including some of the best discounts yet on Apple’s brand new 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models introduced last month.

  • 13″ MacBook Air $879.99 (Reg $999)
  • 13″ MacBook Pro $1149 (Reg $1299)
  • 14” MacBook Pro $1799 (Reg. $1999)
  • 16” MacBook Pro $2199 (Reg $2499)
  • 24″ iMac $1149 (Reg $1299)
  • 27″ iMac $1599 (Reg $1799)

If affordability is your goal, Simply Mac has you covered with a $499.99 Certified Pre-Owned 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Sure, it’s a 2017 Intel model, but it’s still a very capable machine for everyday tasks. There’s a reason most coffee shops are full of them! The base model saves you $100. Need a bit more storage? Just fifty bucks more gets you the 256GB model, at $549.99.

Buy any of these – or any other Mac – and you can pick up a HomePod mini at the same time for 50% off!

Protect your iPhone from $9.99

The Simply Mac sale is also a great time to protect your iPhone. Simply-branded silicone protective cases are half-price, at $9.99 instead of $19.99, for any iPhone 12 model – from mini to Pro Max – in any color.

If you want to keep your screen pristine, all Gadget Guard Black Ice screen protectors are just $9.99, saving a massive $30! Don’t hang around – at that price, they won’t last long.

Finally, Otter Box cases for the iPhone 12 are 25% off.

Simply Mac Black Friday sale 2021

Desk accessories for your Mac

If you want to treat your desk to a stylish upgrade, Satechi ecoleather accessories are 30% off. This includes the desk pad and leather mouse pad, each in a choice of colors.

Segway electric scooters

Want some last-mile personal transport – or just a fun way to zip around? Simply Mac is offering some great savings on both child and adult Segway electric scooters. The Segway Ninebot ZING E8 is suitable for 6 to 12 year olds, and puts safety first. Features include speed-limiting riding modes, multiple braking options and reflective strips. The Ninebot ZING is 15% off, at just $199.99.

But scooters are too much fun to limit them to kids. Grown-ups can get $100 off the Ninebot KickScooter E45. This is a serious piece of tech, with its customized high-performance 700W motor and premium 18650 battery propelling you up to 18.6mph, and tacking slopes as steep as 20%! It’s as stylish as it is powerful, with all the main components integrated into the stem, and no visible wiring harness. The Ninebot Kickscooter E45 is yours for $699.99 (reg. $859.99).

Keep an eye on the Simply Mac site for more deals as the company plans to also offer a number of daily deals this week and next on products like Apple Watch and more. Check out all the bargains here.

