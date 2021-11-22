Parallels Toolbox 5.1 for macOS adds new CPU temperature feature

Parallels recently announced its new version of Parallels Toolbox for macOS users. With update 5.1, one of the main features is a new CPU temperature tool.

According to a blog post, there are two versions of Parallels Toolbox, one for Mac and another for Windows. With version 5.1, each of these operating systems got its own new tools.

For macOS users, Parallels Toolbox is adding a new CPU temperature feature:

This tool tells you the temperature of each of the CPU cores on your Mac, and also lists the fan speeds cooling off these cores. Heat is one of the major causes of “wear & tear” on electronics, and the geek in me likes to know about the temperature of my Mac. It is also interesting to see which applications cause the CPU temperature to rise significantly.

Not only that but the Parallels Toolbox icon has been simplified, and now is more recognizable in the Mac menu bar than ever. The app also increased the size of its main window and added a grid view. With that, you can now resize the window vertically when you are viewing the full Library of tools.

Parallels Toolbox is also bringing “lots of improvements in the 50+ tools in the Mac version of the app,” says senior product manager of the company, Kurt Schmucker.

The improvement that I am most pleased about is the support for vertical text in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean within the Recognize Text tool. In addition to support for vertical text in Asian languages, the recognition quality of all languages has been significantly improved. The Recognize Text tool is my second-most-used tool, and I deal with Japanese and Chinese text all the time, so you can see why this is the improvement that I am most pleased about.

Here’s what else is new with this update:

Clipboard History – now you can choose whether to collect only text, only images, or both.

– now you can choose whether to collect only text, only images, or both. Unit Converter – added torque and Russian imperial units.

– added torque and Russian imperial units. Do Not Disturb – new time limit option enables you to set how long the tool stays active.

– new time limit option enables you to set how long the tool stays active. Window Manager – now you can resize a window to a specific size or move it to a different display.

– now you can resize a window to a specific size or move it to a different display. Break Time – support for multiple snooze sessions, 60-minute work intervals, and the ability to specify your work schedule (in both days and hours).

– support for multiple snooze sessions, 60-minute work intervals, and the ability to specify your work schedule (in both days and hours). Archive – now you can choose where the resulting archives will be saved.

– now you can choose where the resulting archives will be saved. Record Area, Record Window, Record Screen – optimized compression algorithms so that output files take less space on the disk.

Last but not least, the company notes that new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook users can sometimes struggle with the notch on the screen and the engineers are working to add “future improvements to support screen notch even better.”

Parallels Toolbox 5.1 is a free update for users that pay $19.99 yearly for the software.

