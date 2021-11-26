PSA: There are much better deals out there than Apple’s Black Friday ‘shopping event’

Apple’s annual Black Friday shopping event has arrived, and unsurprisingly, the “deals” offer quite a bit to be desired. Apple isn’t offering cash discounts on any of its products, but rather rewarding customers with an Apple Store gift card with select purchases.

For most Apple products, you can save quite a bit more by looking elsewhere…

Apple’s Black Friday shopping event offers an up to $200 gift card depending on what you’re buying. Here’s the full breakdown directly form Apple’s terms and conditions:

iPhone: Get a $50 gift card when you buy iPhone SE, iPhone 12, or iPhone 12 mini

iPad: Get a $100 gift card when you buy an iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Mac: Get a $100 gift card when you buy a MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro or Mac Mini, and get a $200 gift card with the purchase of a 27-inch iMac

Apple Watch: Get a $50 gift card with the purchase of Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch SE

AirPods: Get a $25 gift card with the purchase of AirPods (2nd or 3rd-generation), $50 with AirPods Pro, or $75 with AirPods Max

Apple TV: Get a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K

Beats: Get a $50 gift card with Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro headphones or a $25 gift card with Beats Flex and Studio Buds

Magic Keyboard: Get a $50 gift card with Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air

Other accessories: Get a $25 gift card with purchase of MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTags 4-pack, Smart Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil (2nd-gen)

As you can see, the latest and greatest iPhone 13 series is not eligible for Apple’s Black Friday shopping event. Another quirk is that the gift card you receive through this event is only eligible to be used for a future purchase.

Look elsewhere for Apple deals

Our top recommendation for Apple Black Friday deals is to look for straight cash discounts rather than promotions offering gift cards or other perks. For instance, at Amazon you can currently find AirPods Pro for $169.99, a significant discount from the $250 retail price — even when you factor in the $50 Apple Store gift card you’d get.

Amazon is even offering the latest and greatest AirPods 3 for $149.99. You can nab an Apple Watch Series 7 for $379, or an Apple Watch SE for $219.

These are just a few of the top Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, and just a taste of what’s on offer out there when you beyond Apple’s “shopping event.” Check the links below for all of the top Apple deals from our friends over at 9to5Toys.

