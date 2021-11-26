Apple Store Black Friday deals now live: get $25-$200 gift card with eligible iPhone, iPad, Mac purchase

The Apple Store Black Friday shopping event is now live in the United States. Customers can get up to a $200 gift card with the purchase of a qualifying product.

The offers run through Cyber Monday, November 29. Of course, for the best value Apple deals around, find full coverage on 9to5Toys across this weekend.

Apple’s offer gives you store credit in the form of a gift card that you can use towards your next purchase at the Apple Store. Although convenient, many third-party retailers are offering much more aggressive up-front discounts on the same items this Black Friday.

For instance, you can currently buy AirPods Pro at $169 directly from Amazon, handily beating Apple’s store credit offer. Or the Apple Watch SE is discounted as low as $220 at the moment.

Apple’s offers also exclude its latest-generation products. For instance, the iPhone 13 lineup is not eligible.

Apple Black Friday

iPhone: Get a $50 gift card when you buy iPhone SE, iPhone 12, or iPhone 12 mini

iPad: Get a $100 gift card when you buy an iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Mac: Get a $100 gift card when you buy a MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro or Mac Mini, and get a $200 gift card with the purchase of a 27-inch iMac

Apple Watch: Get a $50 gift card with the purchase of Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch SE

AirPods: Get a $25 gift card with the purchase of AirPods (2nd or 3rd-generation), $50 with AirPods Pro, or $75 with AirPods Max

Apple TV: Get a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K

Beats: Get a $50 gift card with Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro headphones or a $25 gift card with Beats Flex and Studio Buds

Magic Keyboard: Get a $50 gift card with Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air

Other accessories: Get a $25 gift card with purchase of MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTags 4-pack, Smart Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil (2nd-gen)

Check out 9to5Toys for the best value deals on Apple products, and other gadgets, this Black Friday.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: