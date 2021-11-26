Best Black Friday 2021 iPad deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $250 off, accessories, and more

All of the Black Friday savings are beginning to go live, with a collection of the latest from Apple already up for grabs. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Black Friday deals on iPads. Ranging from the new M1 devices to must-have accessories, you can head below for all of the best iPad Black Friday deals.

iPad deals abound for Black Friday

Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are expected to set the pace on this year’s best iPad deals. Amazon will be aggressively price-matching nearly every offer throughout Thanksgiving week, something we’re already seeing as Black Friday gets started.

Throughout 2021 so far, we’ve seen quite a few refreshed iPad releases, including the new M1-powered models from earlier this spring. That’s alongside the new iPad mini 6 and entry-level 10.2-inch iPad that launched just a couple of months ago.

Headlining everything so far, Amazon is now offering some of the best prices to date across the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $250 off select models. You’ll find everything from entry-level configurations starting at $750 to higher-end cellular models and more with the full savings. Our top pick is the 256GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Pro, which drops to $800. Down from $899, this matches the all-time low set only twice before.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display paired with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, plus staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Supplement iPadOS with Black Friday accessory deals

While we’re waiting for other iPad deals go live through Thanksgiving week and into Black Friday, we’re also tracking some notable accessory discounts to elevate the experience. Most notably, Amazon is now offering the Apple Pencil 2 for $99, saving you $30 from its usual price and marking an all-time low.

Regardless of which iPad you plan on picking up over the Black Friday season, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game and note-taking.

If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest entry-level iPads instead, Amazon is carrying the discounts over to the original Apple Pencil. Having been marked down to $79.99, you’re looking at $19 in savings from its $99 price tag and the best price of the year.

And last up for a better typing experience, the Brydge Black Friday sale offers some notable iPad keyboard deals. With aluminum builds, full trackpads supporting multi-touch gestures, and more, these discounts are worth combing through. Our hands-on review gives you a better idea of how they compare to Apple’s Magic Keyboard

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

