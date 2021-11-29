Sonos allegedly working on small, more affordable ‘Sub Mini’ subwoofer

Well-known smart-speaker maker Sonos is working on a new product called the “Sub Mini,” which is basically a smaller version of the Sonos Sub – the company’s standalone subwoofer. The device is expected to not only make be more affordable but also to fit in more places.

Although the company didn’t confirm anything, a Reddit user noticed (via The Verge) a mention of a “Sub Mini” subwoofer in Sonos’ mobile app. The device is described as a “smaller, cylindrical subwoofer,” which is quite different from the current Sub. Based on the description, it’s possible that the new Sub Mini will resemble a subwoofer made by OSD.

Most conventional subwoofers are hefty squares or rectangles that people often try to keep out of sight. But cylinder-shaped subwoofers aren’t unheard of. The Sub Mini could resemble something like the below subwoofer from OSD.

As Sonos has a full line of speakers for different purposes, the Sonos Sub lets people add more bass to their sound systems, which sometimes is not strong enough otherwise. However, the company’s current subwoofer is huge and expensive – priced at $749 in the US.

While a smaller subwoofer may not deliver the same audio quality as the larger one, it should be good enough for most people who only have a soundbar or smaller speakers at home. Unfortunately, the app suggests that the new Sub Mini won’t be compatible with the double-subwoofer feature for pairing two Sub devices together.

It’s worth noting that Sonos has been facing severe supply constraints as the company’s products are now backordered until late December.

