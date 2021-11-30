Tesla and Elon Musk mock ‘silly Apple Cloth’ with new Cyberwhistle that’s equally as overpriced and useless

The $19 Apple Polishing Cloth turned out to be the star of Apple’s October special event, with orders facing delays until late January. Now, Tesla is naturally looking to cash in on the overpriced accessory hype, with the carmaker introducing a new “Cyberwhistle.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the new Cyberwhistle in a Twitter post on Tuesday, inviting followers to “blow the whistle on Tesla.” The new whistle is, of course, inspired by Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck, as the company explains:

Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.

In typical Musk fashion, he followed up his original tweet with a direct call to action: “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!”

The Cyberwhistle is available on Tesla’s website for $50, and you can even check out with Apple. There’s no word on when your order will arrive, but the odds are good that the Cyberwhistle will ship before the actual Cybertruck itself.

Have you ordered an Apple Polishing Cloth? What about a Tesla Cyberwhistle? Let us know down in the comments.

