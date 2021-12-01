9to5Mac Daily: December 01, 2021 – Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: Everything you need to know
- Apple Music Replay 2021: How to find your year-in-review
- Report: Apple to announce iPhone SE 3 in early 2022
- Twitch launches SharePlay on Group FaceTime with chat, cheer, and more video watching features
