Apple Music Replay 2021: How to find your top songs, artists, albums, and more

Now that Spotify Wrapped 2021 has officially launched, Apple Music users might be feeling a bit left out. Thankfully, Apple Music Replay is Apple’s competitor to Spotify Wrapped and it allows Apple Music users to see a recap of their most listened-to songs, albums, and artists.

As we approach the end of 2021, head below for the full details on how to find your Apple Music 2021 year-in-review.

One of the most notable differences between Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped is that Apple Music Replay is actually available and updated year-round. This means you can track your Apple Music listening habits throughout the year. But of course the end of the year is the most common time that people choose to access their Apple Music Replay data.

How to find your Apple Music Replay 2021 stats

As we’ve detailed over the years, Apple Music Replay is quite limited in scope compared to Spotify Wrapped. In fact, you can’t even access Apple Music Replay directly in the Apple Music application. You can view your Replay playlists in the Apple Music “Listen Now” tab, but you have to visit the Apple Music website for the full details.

To find your Apple Music Replay 2021 year-in-review, head to the music.apple.com/replay in your browser of choice. Once you sign in with your Apple Music account, you’ll be presented with all of the details on your Apple Music listening habits throughout the year.

Apple Music Replay shows users their total listening time for the year, alongside a playlist of your top 100 songs of the year, your top artists, and your top albums. You can also add your Replay 2021 playlist to your Apple Music library, as well as playlists for prior years dating back to 2015 as well.

Sharing your Apple Music Replay statistics to social media isn’t as straightforward as sharing your Spotify Wrapped, but it is possible. You can share a playlist directly from the Apple Music app to Instagram or Snapchat by clicking on the three dots in the upper-right corner, choosing Share, then choosing your preferred app.

If you don’t like the results of your Apple Music Replay year-in-review for 2021, the good news is that you have until the end of the year to try and change things. Share your results down in the comments!

