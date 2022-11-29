Apple Music Replay overhauled for 2022 with animated highlight reel of your favorite songs and artists

Apple has overhauled the Apple Music Replay experience for 2022. Although it still is a web browser only experience, the Replay section now features a dynamic stories-esque design of highlights based on your listening history. See yours at music.apple.com/replay.

This is a big upgrade over Apple Music Replay from previous years, and brings it closer to the dynamic interactive nature of Spotify Wrapped. However, inside the native Apple Music app, you can still only view a basic playlist of your most played songs.

The new experience is nonetheless designed for mobile-first viewing. It resembles a Snapchat or Instagram Stories style UI with several pages of data. Each page features cute animations and transitions with relevant music playing in the background throughout. Tap to skip through pages.

The highlight reel spotlights your most played music, favorite artists genres, and overall listening time. After the highlight reel, scroll down to see featured sections with even more details about your top artists, albums and playlists.

You can expect Apple will link to the webpage from the app’s Listen Now and Browse tabs in the coming days.

