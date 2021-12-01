Spotify Wrapped 2021 is live: Here’s how to find your year-in-review and more

Now that we’ve officially entered the month of December, the highly anticipated Spotify Wrapped 2021 year-in-review has arrived. Spotify Wrapped recaps all of your top songs, artists, genres, and more — making it easy to see everything about your listening habits for the year. Head below for the details.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here

First and foremost, Spotify Wrapped shows you a variety of fun statistics about your listening habits. This includes your top artists, songs, genres, and podcasts. You can also see your total “minutes listened” for the year. Here’s a full breakdown of what Spotify says your Wrapped 2021 will provide:

Your Top Songs 2021

Your Artists Revealed

Top Tracks & Artists of 2021

Best New Podcasts of 2021

Best Episodes of 2021

The Best of 2021

A Look Back at 2021

Spotify is also tapping into its new Blend feature for Wrapped this year. Spotify Blend is the company’s shared playlists feature that it launched earlier this year. Integration with Spotify Wrapped allows you to “compare your music taste in 2021 with a friend and get a blended playlist.”

Finally, Spotify has a handful of other new features for Wrapped this year:

2021: The Movie – This feature pairs your top songs with classic scenes from a movie that’s all about you.

– This feature pairs your top songs with classic scenes from a movie that’s all about you. Your Audio Aura – We worked with an aura expert to visualize your audio aura based on your top two music moods. (You can read more about that here.)

– We worked with an aura expert to visualize your audio aura based on your top two music moods. (You can read more about that here.) Playing Cards – This is an interactive, data-based game that you play and then share with your friends. We’ll display several statements about your listening this year and you’ll have to guess which are true.

As has become the norm, Spotify is pulling out all of the stops for Wrapped this year. The company says that the goal of the feature is designed to tell you everything you need to know about your listening in 2021. The company has also revealed the worldwide top artists and podcasts.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped for 2021

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is rolling out today exclusively in the Spotify application for iOS and Android. Simply make sure you’re running the latest version of the Spotify app from the App Store, then navigate to the “Home” tab. This is where you can enter the Wrapped 2021 experience.

Finally, if you’re an Apple Music user, be sure to check out our full guide on accessing Apple Music Replay right here.

