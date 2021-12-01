9to5Mac Gift Guide: The best travel accessories for iPhone, iPad, and more

If you’re looking for smaller gift ideas that are thoughtful and useful for the Apple fans in your life, travel accessories are a great way to go. Below we’ve rounded up some of the best options to make iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch more capable while keeping them charged up and organized.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who does lots of extended travel, short trips, or just takes their Apple gear with them in a bag to and from work every day, these accessories will be valuable additions.

Best travel accessories for iPhone, iPad, Mac, more

I’ve had this tech organizer for two years and it’s held up super well. Along with the top-notch materials and build quality, Native Union’s Stow Organizer includes a mix of pockets, elastic straps, a waterproof zipper, and more.

Fine details include an Apple Pencil holder, an interior slim zippered pocket for small items, and an easy-to-access open exterior pocket.

In addition to everything I regularly pack (shown above), I can also fit a 27,000 mAh portable battery in this organizer when needed.

You can usually pick up the Native Union Stow Organizer for ~$50.

This is a clever iPhone-focused accessory from Mophie. Along with a 10,000 mAh battery and the MagSafe compatibility for iPhone 12 and 13 (or any smartphone with the included Snap ring adapter) the Snap+ Powerstation Stand has a built-in kickstand.

But Mophie included one more handy feature, an integrated 1/4-20 standard tripod socket to easily use your iPhone and charge up in a variety of scenarios.

You can find the Snap+ Powerstation Stand direct from Mophie for $69.95.

It can be tough to find a multi-device power bank that includes an integrated Apple Watch charger from a trusted brand.

At $99, the Satechi Quatro is a versatile 10,000 mAh workhorse that can charge iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more simultaneously.

Along with the Qi wireless pad and built-in Apple Watch charger, you’ve got up to 18W output with the USB-C port and 12W with the USB-A port.

Coming in a slick design with a metal frame, the Satechi Quatro is a fantastic accessory to gift that will get lots of use.

Satechi launched a new line of GaN USB-C chargers this year and my favorite is the super-compact 66W 3-port model.

It’s perfect for juicing up a MacBook, iPad, and iPhone at the same time or any other mix of devices. And it comes in a package not much bigger than an AirPods Pro case.

The 66W 3-port USB-C GaN Charger goes for just $55 while its bigger 3-port brother with 108W total output is available for $75.

Even though cloud storage has become the norm, it’s still useful to have a physical flash drive.

Going above and beyond normal flash drives, the SanDisk Luxe features both USB-C and Lightning in one device so it’s seamless to use between iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even PC.

You can pick up the 64GB SanDisk Luxe for around $45 with storage options going up to 256GB.

