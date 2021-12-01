Apple TV+ announces first project helmed by Alfonso Cuaron, a thriller starring Cate Blanchett

Apple TV+ today announced the first project hailing from its exclusive television development deal with esteemed filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. The series is called ‘Disclaimer’, based on the book of the same name.

The series will star Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the lead roles. The story revolves around fictional journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, played by Blanchett, who comes across a story from her past that she thought had long been buried and forgotten.

Obviously, Cuaron made his name in cinema with award-winning films including Roma, Gravity and others. The Apple project marks the first time that Cuaron will write, direct and executive produce a complete series of television, however.

The announcement of the series has been a long time in the making, with Apple first inking the first look deal with Cuaron all the way back in 2019 before TV+ had officially launched.

Disclaimer joins more than 100 Apple TV+ original productions either released or announced to date. Cuaron is also executive producing upcoming Apple Original film ‘Raymond and Ray’. Later this month, Apple will debut its next major feature film, ‘Swan Song’ starring Mahershala Ali.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: