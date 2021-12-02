Huge holiday deals on XGIMI’s 1080p/4K projectors with Harman Kardon audio

We are now tracking some huge price drops on the highly-rated XGIMI home and portable projectors, just in time to ensure you get one under the tree this year. These feature-rich projectors bring movie night to the next level with up to 300-inch displays, true 4K or 1080p resolutions, and audio systems courtesy of the folks at Harman Kardon. Best of all, we are now tracking major price drops at Amazon with hundreds of dollars in savings. Head below for a closer look.

The XGIMI projectors provide a versatile and setup-free experience. They feature a built-in Chromecast, making it easy to cast content from your Apple gear. The XGIMI home and portable projectors feature ISA (Intelligent Screen Adaption) to make setting up your giant wall display easy. The projector can use automatic angle adjustments and obstacle avoidance (if there’s an indoor tree blocking the projection, for example, the unit will automatically make adjustments to correct it) to fit the picture to your screen.

Now let’s take a closer look at each of the models on sale for the holidays:

XGIMI Halo Portable Projector

Featuring 800 ANSI lumens of brightness and native 1080p resolution, this short-throw projector is a great option for any home or on-the-go setup. It is “225% clearer than mainstream 720p projectors” and is outfitted with Android TV for quick and simple access to thousands of apps and streaming services. No additional gear is needed to access YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max, and more. All of that, along with the ISA tech, Harman Kardon audio, and today’s holiday pricing, make this a compelling option to put under the tree this year.

XGIMI Halo Portable Projector $679 + Free H1 Carry Case (Reg. $799)

XGIMI MoGo Pro and Pro+ Portable Projector

The MoGo Pro models offer full 1080p HD resolutions on anywhere between 30 and 200-inch displays. You’ll find similar Harman Kardon built-in speakers here as well as built-in Chromecast so you can beam content from your iOS, Mac, Chromebook, and more, in addition to being able to access all your streaming services directly on the device. Alongside the 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, you’re looking at a 30,000-hour LED lifespan and another nearly effortless setup with “Autofocus and 40-degree Auto Keystone Correction” for simple alignment. This makes it easy to set up and enjoy all your content on the big screen.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector $449 + free Desktop Stand Pro (Reg. $499) Bundled with Fire TV Stick

+ free Desktop Stand Pro (Reg. $499) XGIMI MoGo Pro+ Portable Projector $549 + Free MoGo Carry case (Reg. $650)

XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector

The Elfin features one of the brand’s more compact footprints with a sleek, thin tabletop-style design that makes for a great gift for the whole family. This one features Android TV 10.0 for access to over 5,000 apps, including Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, and more. The Elfin Mini can beam out a display up to 150-inches in size, most likely dwarfing your current big-screen setup, with 1080p resolutions and 800 ANSI Lumens of brightness. You’re once again getting the brand’s “automatic focusing, screen adjustment, and obstacle avoidance for a fast and easy setup” alongside 6W Harman Kardon speakers and DTS/Dolby support.

• XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector $549 + Desktop Stand Pro (Reg. $649)

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector

And last but certainly not least, we have the brand’s flagship Horizon Pro 4K Android Projector. Just as its name suggests, it is more than capable of producing up to 300-inch displays with true 4K resolutions (up to 3840 x 2160) and 2,200 ANSI Lumens of brightness. With an advanced X-VUE 2.0 Image Engine, it also brings 60Hz MEMC super-smooth motion compensation to the table. It also brings HDR, in the form of HDR10 and HLG, alongside “AI Brightness Adjustment” to further highlight the higher-end experience here.

Once again this projector features room-filling sound with dual 8W speakers from the engineering team at Harman Kardon. It supports DTS-HD, DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Digital compatibility.

This model also brings XGIMI’s most advanced automatic features for an effortless setup in your home or just about anywhere you want to have a movie night. The ISA tech here features ±40 degree horizontal and vertical Auto Keystone Correction, Auto Screen Alignment, Auto Focus, and obstacle avoidance to ensure you get a nice, unobstructed viewing experience with little to no effort on your part.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector + free XGIMI Floor Stand $1,699

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: