Monday’s best deals: Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe cases from $20, Philips Hue HomeKit sale, more

Kicking off the week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a collection of official Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe cases from $20. That’s alongside a Philips Hue HomeKit lighting sale from $13 and this leather Apple Watch band at $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 12 MagSafe cases on sale from $20

Amazon is now starting off the week by discounting a collection of Apple’s official iPhone 12 MagSafe series cases. Prices throughout the sale start at $20. Across the lot, you’re looking at a series of notable markdowns many new all-time lows, and the best prices in months.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Save up to $130 on Philips Hue HomeKit lighting bundles

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue bundles delivering some of the best prices yet on all-new releases, rare packages, and more at up to $130 off. Our top pick packages the Philips Hue Bluetooth Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip with a three-bulb Color Starter Kit at $250. Normally you’d pay $360 for both of the inclusions in this bundle, with today’s offer amounting to $110 in savings and marking the first discount yet on the new Gradient Ambiance strip.

Arriving as quite the notable package for diving into the Hue ecosystem, this includes the bridge you’ll need to get started alongside three Color Ambiance lights and the all-new Gradient Ambiance strip. Everything will integrate with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and will add a pop of color to your setup be it for more festive holiday decor or finally adopting some smart home lighting. Get a closer look at the Gradient Lightstrip in our launch coverage.

This $9 leather Apple Watch band makes a great stocking stuffer

Marge Plus via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $9. Typically selling for $11, you’re looking at the lowest price in several months alongside marking the second-best discount of the year.

Designed to work with all three of Apple’s larger wearable sizes, this band is compatible with 42/44/45mm Apple Watch models. Perfect for classing up the look of your device compared to the silicone style you’ve been rocking, this would also make a great stocking stuffer for someone on your list. It features a genuine leather build alongside stainless steel lugs for a sophisticated look.

Take up $149 off Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini

Amazon now offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $750. Normally fetching $899, you’re looking at $149 in savings with today’s offer matching the best we’ve seen in several months and marking the lowest price of the holiday season. Over at B&H, you can score the entry-level 256GB model for $570, down from $699.

A notable way to bring Apple’s M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini not only provides a low-profile solution for outfitting the workstation, but also gives you the added flexibility of being able to choose your own display. Despite its small footprint, you’re looking at the same power as the rest of the M1 lineup with up to 512GB or storage and 8GB of RAM to balance out the pair of Thunderbolt ports.

Satechi takes 20% off popular Mac USB-C hubs

Satechi is continuing the holiday savings today, launching a new 20% off sale across its lineup of USB-C hubs and docks. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini at $80. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the second-best price to date of $20 off and one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen since launching earlier this spring.

Arriving to complement your M1 Mac mini, Satechi’s Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

