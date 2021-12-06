TikTok debuts 2021 year in review with a recap of all its viral trends

In the year that TikTok joined the list of the few apps that broke 3 billion downloads globally, the company is now celebrating all of the trends that went viral during 2021 on its app.

From recipes to new music trends and genres, across the US, creators inspired others to open a new book, treat themselves to a “Bones Day,” and more, as written in a blog post.

“There’s something really special about TikTok’s diverse global community that people just can’t find anywhere else. For us, 2021 was a year for connection and we’ve seen people on TikTok laughing together, entertaining us, starting cultural phenomenons, and teaching us new things. It’s been incredible to see the depths of entertainment and creativity from this community, and we’re delighted to celebrate all the ways we’ve come together this year on TikTok,” said Vanessa Pappas, chief operating officer, TikTok.

@tiktok Join us as we celebrate the trends, moments and movements that made 2021-of-a-kind. Thank you for being part of the #YearOnTikTok ! ♬ original sound – TikTok

Here’s a full breakdown of everything that trended on TikTok during 2021:

FYfaves

This year, global trending content spanned across categories including comedy, food and drink, and family videos. Here are the videos that trended on people’s For You page on TikTok:

@totouchanemu – Drone Dancing @chipmunksoftiktok – Squishy the Chipmunk hiding nuts in his mouth @_catben_ – Restocking at its finest @my_aussie_gal – Dog painting @zachking – Zach King disappearing into his art @tracy.oj – The original “Woman” dance video @chaotticgoood – Please don’t go @felixgabrielmusic – Here comes the boy musical edition @sunisalee_ – Sunisa Lee celebrating her gold @zeddywill – Bro who got you smiling like that?

Powered by joy

In this category, TikTok reveals the good vibes videos that people interacted with the most:

@saveafox.rescue – A joyful fox @sarahforwarkholden – Baby laughs for the first time @valentinebrothers – Family hide and seek @jongraz – Is it a bones or no bones day? @Pudgywoke – Pudgy thanks the audience @missgunn2u – Child shark is hungry @camifrobabe – Saying goodbye to grandpa @andreas.choice – The cats want to come into the room @haylinic – Wife scratches off telling her husband she’s pregnant of her to-do list @deannagiulietti – Creator commits to the dress

The playlist

From homemade beats to classics making a comeback, the songs on the For You feed made people hit listen on repeat. In 2021, trending songs on TikTok broke out from both A-list and emerging artists, spanning a range of genres as diverse as our community itself. Here are they:

Breakthrough stars

In 2021, these are some of the creators who grew massive fandoms with their captivating content on TikTok, according to the platform:

Chef Puff, @thatlittlepuff: Puff is a NYC cat chef and TikTok sensation whose fame and love for the culinary arts began during the pandemic. His owner Lynch Zhang posts videos of Puff cooking and debunking food hacks. Oneya D’Amelio, @angryreactions: Oneya, your go-to creator for motivation and a good laugh, uses his voice, hilarious personality, and optimistic attitude to scream positive affirmations to other creators by dueting their videos. Olivia Rodrigo, @livbedumb: This 18-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress has blown away millions of fans with her talent. Her debut album not only broke records with seven Grammy nominations, but her songs were behind several viral TikTok trends that took over the app this year. Lissette Eduardo, @chikybombomreal: Lissette is a Latinx creator from the Dominican Republic who uses her platform to empower other women and spread positive messages to her fans through her hilarious content and honest advice. Taylor Swift, @taylorswift: Taylor joined TikTok in August with videos that aren’t just of her cat, and reintroduced us to music we know all too well (Taylor’s version).

To check all the trends during 2021 on TikTok, make sure to click here.

