Apple Silicon Macs seeing quick uptake among enterprise users, Jamf reveals

As we’ve detailed several times recently, Apple’s lineup of Apple Silicon-powered Macs is seeing fast-paced adoption among enterprise users. Now, the folks at Jamf are out with a closer look at Apple Silicon in the enterprise…

Jamf, which makes a variety of tools for managing Macs, iPhone, and iPads in the enterprise, says that has helped deploy more than 1 million Macs powered by the M1 family of chips. Additionally, Jamf says that 74% of its customers already have at least one Mac from the M1-powered lineup managed in their environment

Some highlights of organizations deploying M1 Macs include:

SAP, an enterprise software company, has deployed 3,500 Macs powered by M1 using Jamf in the last year, adding to its 30,000 total Mac fleet. When testing Mac with M1, SAP developers saw “remarkable” results regarding speed and app performance, resulting in increased cost efficiency. SAP has offered employee choice since 2008 and has seen demand for Mac quickly increase since then. SAP also has deployed over 70,000 iPhones and 17,500 iPads with Jamf.

Electric, a Jamf partner and IT tech company who manages a fleet of over 26,800 Apple devices for its small and medium-sized customers, has seen 158% growth in deployment of Mac devices this year. They note that the speed offered by Macs with the M1 family of chips is attractive to the many businesses they serve who are focused on quickly and securely onboarding employees with the powerful devices and applications they need.

Bartlett City Schools, an 8,500 student and 1,100 employee school system just outside of Memphis, Tennessee, deployed nearly 6,000 Macs powered by M1 this year.

These data points are notable because they show how quickly Apple Silicon is gaining traction among enterprise users. While we’d already heard from several major tech companies deploying M1 MacBook Pros to developers, the Jamf statistics offer a broader look at the enterprise user base.

You can read more in Jamf’s full press release announcement right here.

