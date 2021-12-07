‘Schitt’s Creek’ producer adapting ‘The Big Door Prize’ novel as comedy series for Apple TV+ starring Chris O’Dowd

Variety reports that Chris O’Dowd, who portrayed Roy in The IT Crowd, will star in a new comedy series coming to Apple TV+. David West Read, who produced Schitt’s Creek, will serve as the showrunner.

The 10-episode series is based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name. It tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. O’Dowd will star as Dusty, a good-natured teacher and family man whose deeply average life has followed a safe and predictable path, until the appearance of the mystifying machine forces him to question his own happiness.

Apple ordered the series from Skydance TV, marking its second series order following Foundation on Apple TV+.

