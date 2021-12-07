Twitter for iOS now lets anyone listen to recordings of Spaces

- Dec. 7th 2021 8:06 am PT

Twitter is rolling out the ability to let all users on iOS, Android, and the web listen to recorded Spaces. This means that a Spaces host can now record a Space, then make it available to listen after the fact.

The expansion was announced in a post from Twitter Support:

  • The option to record a Space is available for some hosts on both iOS and Android.
  • The option to listen to a recording of a Space is available for everyone on iOS, Android, and now web.

As TechCrunch explains:

If users are in a Twitter Space that’s being recorded, they’ll see a “Rec” button with a red dot next to it at the top of the Space as an indication that the recording is underway.

When the host is ready to end the Space, they’ll tap on the “End” button at the top-right as usual, and will then be presented with a pop-up box that asks them to confirm they want to end both the Space and stop the recording. Once wrapped, the recording of the Space can be shared across Twitter’s platform, allowing listeners to play it back at any time or re-share it themselves.

The ability to listen to recorded Spaces is available now via the iOS application. Make sure you’re running the latest version of Twitter for iPhone from the App Store.

