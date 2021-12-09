How to watch the new Peanuts holiday special ‘For Auld Lang Syne’

Apple TV+ today debuts its first original Peanuts holiday special, called ‘Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne’. Here’s how to watch.

The release of the For Auld Lang Syne special is appropriately timed with New Years. In the special, Lucy attempts to throw the biggest and best New Year’s Eve party, after a somewhat-disappointing Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown rushes to complete just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve and the new year begins.

For Auld Lang Syne uses a refined, modern, animation style that balances eye-catching vibrancy whilst still evoking Charles Schulz’s hand-drawn cartoons from which the franchise originates.

Classic Charlie Brown specials are also streaming on Apple TV+, as part of Apple’s overall deal with Peanuts, including ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’, ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’, ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’, ‘Happy New Year, Charlie Brown’, ‘Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown’, ‘It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown’ and ‘It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown’.

The new New Years special is part of four holiday Peanuts specials commissioned by Apple. In 2022, Charlie Brown and the gang will also celebrate Earth Day, Mother’s Day and Back to School season. Peanuts fans can also enjoy original series Snoopy in Space and The Snoopy Show, exclusively available on Apple TV+.

How to watch For Auld Lang Syne

Sign up for Apple TV+, if you don’t already have an account. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and comes bundled with an Apple One subscription. New users can get a free seven-day trial. Open the Apple TV app on your device. Select the ‘Originals’ tv+ tab. Scroll down and find the special labelled ‘Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne’ to start watching.

The Apple TV app is available on a variety of platforms including Apple TV 4K, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, and select smart TV models. You can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

