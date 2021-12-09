Instagram launches new ‘Playback’ year-in-review feature, here’s how it works

As we approach the end of 2021, Instagram is getting in on the year-in-review fun. This time, the company is launching a new “Playback” feature that recaps up to 10 of your top stories for the year, giving you an easy way to reflect on 2021. Here’s how it works.

Instagram Playback 2021

The new Playback tool is rolling out to users starting today, and Instagram says it will be a limited-time feature available only fro the next several weeks (via The Verge).

The company says that users will see a message at the top of their feed inviting them to view their 2021Playback. “To help you look back on your special moments this year, we created a Playback from your 2021 stories. You can choose to add or remove stories before sharing,” the message explains.

The feature will automatically generate the Playback year-in-review, but users can add and remove stories as they see fit. So if for some reason Instagram Playback includes a story that you don’t necessarily want to be reminded of, it’s easy to remove and swap it out with another.

Of course, the obvious elephant in the room is why Instagram has created a first-party version of the Top 9 trend that goes viral every year. The company seemingly thinks that this new Playback feature is a better alternative, likely because of its focus on stories versus feed posts.

Again, the new Playback feature is rolling out starting today, so you should see it at the top of your feed the next time you open the Instagram for iOS app. What do you think of this Instagram year-end feature? Let us know down in the comments!

