Deals: AirPods 3 fall to new low of $140, Apple TV 4K hits $150, Apple Watch sale, more

Friday has arrived and all of the best deals are now up for taking. First up, we have a new all-time low on Apple’s AirPods 3, which are on sale for $140. That’s alongside the best price yet on the Apple TV 4K and a one-day Apple Watch sale at Woot. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods 3 sale delivers a new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the all-new Apple AirPods 3 for $140. Normally fetching $179, we’ve been seeing a handful of discounts pop up throughout Black Friday and the greater holiday shopping season, but today’s is the best yet. Taking $39 off the going rate, this is $10 below previous mentions and a new all-time low.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

Latest Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote hits $150

Amazon is currently offering the new Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $150. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $29 off the going rate and $10 below our previous Black Friday mention.

The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing and Ethernet connectivity. There’s, of course, all of the usual access to popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Woot launches one-day refurb Apple Watch and iPhone sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of A-Grade certified refurbished iPhones and Apple Watch models. While everything in today’s sale should have minimal to no signs of wear, our top picks are Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS styles at $390. Normally fetching $429, this is one of the best offers we’ve seen throughout the holiday season. You can also score 40mm models from $350.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait for a more sizable discount on Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime, and these refurb units include a 90-day warranty.

