Adobe launches free Creative Cloud Express with basic features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Adobe today launched Creative Cloud Express, a unified task-based, web and mobile product that makes it easy to create and share beautiful rich multimedia content – from social media posts and stories to invitations to marketing materials like logos, flyers and banners. Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation, empowering every user to express their creativity with just a few clicks.

Here’s what the new service offers:

Creative Cloud Express offers thousands of high-quality templates, 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images. Creative Cloud Express leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s powerful AI/ML framework and the cutting-edge technology behind Adobe’s flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat.

At first glance, Adobe Creative Cloud Express appears to be a competitor to Canva, an online creation tool that also works in any browser, iPhone, and iPad. Creative Cloud Express might be more appealing to users with its integration of Adobe Fonts and Adobe Stock, offering more professional typography and photography choices compared to Canva. Creative Cloud Express Users can also share logos, fonts, and brand elements with team members through Creative Cloud Libraries, making collaboration easy.

Here are the key features of Adobe Creative Cloud Express:

Simple drag-and-drop functions to quickly customize thousands of beautiful templates.

20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million royalty-free licensed Adobe Stock images.

Advanced search and discover capabilities, powered by the Adobe Stock Marketplace.

“Quick Actions” powered by Adobe Sensei to remove background features from photos, trim and merge videos, turn videos into GIFs, and convert/export PDFs in a few clicks.

Shared Templates and Shared Brands to ensure brand consistency across teams.

Seamlessly manage social media publishing workflows with ContentCal features, once integrated with Adobe.

Integration with Creative Cloud Libraries.

Creative Cloud Express is available to everyone for free starting today. The Creative Cloud Express premium plan with additional features is available for $9.99 per month. You can download it for iPhone and iPad right here.

