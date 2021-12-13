Apple releases trailer for season 3 of Servant, premieres January 21

Apple TV+ today released the season three trailer for its supernatural psychological thriller series Servant, written by Tony Basgallop and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Watch the trailer below.

Servant debuted just after the launch of Apple TV+ in November 2019. The three season run will see Servant debut thirty episodes of television, with Shyamalan indicating he intends to tell the full story in forty (although a forth season renewal has not yet been officially announced).

Servant centers on a Philadelphia couple Dorothy and Sean Turner, played by Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell, who welcome a strange young nanny (Nell Tiger Free) into their home to look after a reborn doll, following a tragic death in the family. Rupert Grint also stars as Sean’s brother-in-law, Julian Pearce.

Here’s the trailer for the upcoming season, which will premiere on January 21, 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: