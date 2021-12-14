Tuesday’s best deals: Anker Gold Box sale from $12, HomePod mini from $76, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now headlined by a new Anker MagSafe chargers Gold Box sale from $12 at Amazon. That’s alongside one of the best prices of the holiday season on HomePod mini at $76. Plus, this ongoing Philips Hue sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Anker MagSafe chargers and more from $12

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is taking up to 36% off a selection of its latest charging accessories. Ranging from new MagGo releases to USB-C GaN adapters and more, leading the way is Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for $45. As the very first discount we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings from the usual $60 price and is a new all-time low.

Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, then head below for more.

HomePod mini hits $76

Target offers the Apple HomePod mini in black or white from $76. This is either matching or beating our previous mention from back over the Black Friday shopping event and marking some of the best prices to date.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Philips Hue refurbished sale goes live

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $18. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lightstrips to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Shop everything right here.

Apple’s new Find My MagSafe Leather Wallet arrives by Christmas

Amazon now offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $48 in Golden Brown. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a price cut that returns to the Amazon low last set on Black Friday. We have seen it drop to $45 once before, for comparison.

Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support at $120

Eve’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its popular HomeKit accessories. Headlining is the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera at $120. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside matching the second-best price yet at within $8 of the 2021 low.

Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

