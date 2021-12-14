Apple Music critic catches Tim Cook’s attention with email over app feedback

A longtime Apple fan has posted a story on Reddit alleging that they received a call from Apple CEO Tim Cook’s office over some Apple Music app feedback that they emailed to him. The user goes by the name of heyyoudvd on the platform and their story is quite intriguing. Normally, we’d raise our eyebrows and not think much of any sort of post like this. But the user goes into so much detail and provides an overview of all of the feedback that they sent to Cook via email.

The email to Cook explained how the user doesn’t think the current Music app “lives up to Apple’s longtime reputation for quality.” They note that they would frequently send feedback via Apple’s own Feedback app that comes as part of beta operating system releases, but they would never see any sort of response or acknowledgement.

A few weeks after sending their email to Cook, they received both an email and a voicemail from someone in Cook’s executive office. She said that Cook saw their email, read it, and forwarded the feedback to the Apple Music teams. When talking to the Apple employee from Cook’s office on the phone, they were told that Apple took their email “seriously” and would consider implementing some of the ideas in the future. Naturally, they didn’t comment on specific features they may choose to incorporate in the future.

Screen grab of the Reddit post

It’s extremely rare – in fact, practically unheard of – for product suggestions like this to catch Cook’s eye. They note this in their Reddit post and say that they were congratulated for having an impact on Cook.

heyyoudvd, otherwise known as Dave B on Medium, shared all of their ideas in an extensive blog post. Assuming this story is indeed true, the list is a good place to look for features that may make their way to Apple Music in the future. We suggest you read the full post, but we compiled a brief list of the features below:

Rebuilt backend tech with modern organization

Improved album matching

Better app performance on iPhone

Redesigned ‘up next’ view with clearer visual aids

Tab based gestural now playing screen

Improved folder management for playlists

Denser lists on iPhone

Mail’s two-finger drag to select items gesture

Photos’ pinch-to-zoom resize information density gesture

Discographies organized by release dates

Refine and pull back animations that don’t make sense

More modern design overall that’s less flat

Search prioritization

Less curation, more library

Manual library correction for permanency

Smart playlists/filters

Continuity between devices

Pin your favorite songs, albums, and artists

Bring back star ratings

Tags and filters to improve navigation and discovery

Ability to switch between audio format

Fix duplicating genres

View and edit metadata on iPhone and iPad

Viewing analytics and playback stats

Apple Music year-end summary

More options for viewing and sorting through your library

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: