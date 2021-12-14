Comment: A further remote working compromise could be a win-win for Apple and employees alike

- Dec. 14th 2021 7:33 am PT

0

Companies large and small have had to rethink their office-based work plans, with many opting for a remote working compromise. Google recently pushed back its own return-to-office plans, and its own deal is similar to that of Apple, but with a bit more flexibility.

While Apple appears unlikely to have a major rethink about its stance, it did last month offer one additional concession, and it strikes me that extending this could be a win-win for company and employees alike …

Apple and Google both have the same core policy: three days a week in the office, two days of remote working. Apple specifies the office-based days: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Google says staff must be in the office for three days a week, but teams can agree among themselves which days these are.

Some Apple employees asked for greater flexibility, including the option of full-time working from home where appropriate, but CEO Tim Cook was initially adamant that the company would not budge from its previously stated position.

Apple did offer one additional benefit: employees would – with the agreement of their manager – be able to take an additional two weeks a year of remote work. This was intended to allow staff to work while travelling, either visiting family and friends, or simply enjoying a change of scenery.

I made the case for greater flexibility back in July, but Apple made only one subsequent concession: the additional weeks of remote working was doubled from two weeks to four.

It’s here where I think there is scope for a further remote working compromise. Extending this offer to two months, or even three, could make disgruntled employees significantly happier about the deal, while still retaining the core three days a week the rest of the year.

I have personal experience of the value of this type of flexibility: I’ve worked from home for most of my life. I did get sucked into the corporate world for a little over a decade, but for most of my working life, I’ve had the freedom to work from wherever I wish.

To me, this is an absolutely huge benefit. First, because I adore my 10-second commute. But also because it allows me to travel while continuing to work. Pre-pandemic, I would take working holidays several times a year. I’ve visited cities as widespread as Buenos Aires, Boston, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Vancouver, working in the mornings and holidaying in the afternoons (or vice-versa, depending on time zones). It means that I feel like I take a lot more vacation time than I actually do.

Extending the remote working benefit to two or three months would be a huge bonus for employees in terms of work-life balance. Some could use it to travel the country, or the world, enriching their lives that way. Others, who strongly value working from home, could enjoy that lifestyle for a decent chunk of the year.

Of course, the same riders I mentioned last time would still apply. There will be employees who need to be office-based most of the year, so some give and take would be needed on both sides. But those employees whose jobs can be done effectively from anywhere would get a considerable win, while still allowing Apple to protect its position of office-based work being the norm.

What’s your view? Could this be a good compromise, or should Apple stick to its guns? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Avi Richards/Unsplash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
Opinion pieces & commentary

Opinion pieces & commentary

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3