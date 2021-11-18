Apple delays return to in-person work to February, will allow up to four weeks of remote work per year

Apple is officially planning to begin its “hybrid work pilot” on February 1, according to a new memo sent to employees by Tim Cook today and obtained by The Information. In the memo, Cook says that employees will first work from Apple offices one or two days each week.

For the month of February, Cook says that employees will be expected to “work out of the office for one or two days each week. Then, beginning in March, Apple will ask employees to work from the office on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and from home on Wednesday and Friday.

With all of that having been said, however, “a number of teams at Apple” will not partake in this hybrid because their work requires “a greater need to work in-person,” according to the report.

Finally, Apple says that all employees will also be able to work remotely for up to four weeks per year, double what Cook had previously promised staffers:

Apple had previously said employees could work remotely for two weeks a year but the company has now doubled that time to four weeks. “This provides more opportunity to travel, be closer to your loved ones, or simply shake up your routines,” Cook wrote.

Apple’s plans may shift depending on COVID-19 case data, as we’ve already seen happen a few times, but this is what the company is hoping to implement for now. Apple employees have pushed back against the company’s plan to require any sort of in-person work. It remains to be seen whether they are fond of today’s latest update.

