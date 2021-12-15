Apple TV+ thriller ‘Suspicion’ airs February 4, starring Uma Thurman

Apple TV+ today announced that its upcoming thriller ‘Suspicion’ will debut on February 4, 2022 with its first two episodes. The remainder of the eight-part series will roll out weekly.

Suspicion stars Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elkes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby.

The show is based on the popular Israeli series ‘False Flag’. The son of an American businesswoman (played by Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, and suspicions are quickly raised against four people staying in the same hotel. An FBI manhunt ensues as the four attempt to prove their innocence.

As we reach the end of 2021, Apple is starting to announce its 2022 lineup. In terms of new premium series, Apple TV+ has already set The Afterparty for January 28 and now Suspicion for February 4. The highly-anticipated film adaptation of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ by Joel Coen starts streaming on January 14.

