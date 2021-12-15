AWS outage hits West Coast as Twitch, PlayStation, Slack see problems [Update: Fixed]

AWS is experiencing an outage this morning with many services possibly being impacted as a result. At the moment, AWS is looking into problems happening for West Coast users.

Update 8:14 am PT: Amazon says the US-WEST-2 region covering Oregon is now working normally again too.

Update 8:10 am PT: The AWS outage in Northern California is now resolved. Amazon is still working on the fix for the Oregon region.

Update 8:01 am PT: Amazon has nailed down the issue and is working to fix it in both the US-WEST-1 and WEST-2 regions.

We have identified the root cause of the Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-2 Region and have taken steps to restore connectivity. We have seen some improvement to Internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery.

After one minor and one major outage last week, over 20,000 users have reported issues with AWS this morning on Down Detector.

It’s hard to know what all is connected to the AWS trouble but users are currently also reporting issues for Twitch, Doordash, the PlayStation network, Intuit QuickBooks, Slack, and more.

Some Apple users on the West Coast are also seeing Siri not responding.

The AWS health dashboard currently lists an issue with connectivity in the Northern California and Oregon areas.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the outage and updating this post as the situation evolves.

