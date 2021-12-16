SiriusXM now offers subscribers 12 months of Apple Music for free

SiriusXM has announced that it is teaming up with Apple to offer Sirius Platinum VIP subscribers a free 12-month subscription to Apple Music. The offer is available to new and existing subscribers to SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP plan, which retails for $34.99…

For those unfamiliar, the SiriusXM platinum tier offers access to over 300 SiriusXM channels in up to two vehicles and up to two SXM App logins. You also get access to more than 5,000 official live concert video and audio recordings, and now access to a free year of Apple Music.

“Apple Music is a premium subscription music streaming service that offers our listeners a vast library of songs, playlists, music videos, global livestreams and more across every genre, and our Platinum VIP subscribers will find it an excellent complementary audio offering to SiriusXM’s unparalleled lineup of curated and hosted music channels, live sports and talk programming,” said Richard Beatty, SiriusXM’s Chief Subscription Revenue Officer.

SiriusXM also teases that it expects to launch a separate special offer for up to six months of Apple Music free with the purchase of a qualifying SiriusXM subscription plan sometime in early 2022.

If you’re looking to lock-in your one year of free Apple Music with SiriusXM Platinum, you can do so on the company’s website starting today.

