How to watch the new movie ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV+, starring Mahershala Ali

Today, Apple TV+ premiered its latest original feature film: ‘Swan Song’. The near-future sci-fi movie stars Mahershala Ali in the lead role, as a man with a terminal illness who gets the chance to extend his existence through a perfect clone of himself. Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Glenn Close rounds out the cast.

Swan Song revolves around Mahershala Ali’s character, the graphic designer Cameron. The film begins with Cameron content with his life and loving family. However, Cameron is subsequently diagnosed with a terminal illness.

His doctor, played by Glenn Close, gives him the choice to clone himself — a perfect reproduction of his physicality and his thoughts — to continue his life with his family on his behalf. The catch, though, is that his family are not allowed to know that the personnel swap has taken place.

Swan Song is written and directed by Benjamin Cleary. It represent’s Ali’s first ever lead actor role in a major motion picture. The film will premiere on December 17 with a limited theatrical run in cinemas, as well as streaming on Apple TV+ the same day.

How to watch Swan Song on streaming

Sign up for Apple TV+, or sign in using your Apple ID account. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and is also available as part of the Apple One bundle. Open the Apple TV app on your device. Select the ‘Originals’ tv+ tab. Scroll down and find the movie labelled ‘Swan Song’ to play.

The Apple TV app is available on Apple TV 4K, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, and many smart TV models. You can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

With an Apple TV+ subscription, you can watch all Apple Original TV shows and movies at no extra charge. Swan Song joins a growing lineup from Apple Original Films, with recent debuts including popular Tom Hanks’s sci-fi film Finch which set Apple TV+ viewership records.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand soon join the Apple TV+ family with Joel Coen’s highly-anticipated adaptation of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, available in cinemas from Christmas Day and streaming on Apple TV+ from January 14.

Popular Apple TV+ television shows include Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso, drama The Morning Show, Mythic Quest, alternative-history sci-fi For All Mankind and more. Check out everything Apple TV+ has to offer in our comprehensive guide.

