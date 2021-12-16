Ulysses writing app launches new ways for businesses to buy and manage licenses

The powerful writing app Ulysses today announced a new way for businesses and organizations to purchase several licenses at once and manage them with ease.

The universal app that utilizes Markdown, iCloud syncing feature, and sheet-grouping to work as a comprehensive all-in-one writing tool for bloggers, script writers, and anyone else who enjoys writing short- or long-form content is now offering, outside the App Store, a better way for businesses and organizations to buy and manage licenses.

According to Ulysses, each license is for use on one Mac, one iPad, and one iPhone. Only the purchase process is different as the writing tools remain the same.

“Provide your team with the ultimate writing app! We are offering Ulysses volume licensing outside the App Store. Here, you can purchase several licenses at once and distribute Ulysses to your team members,” says the company website.

Recently, Ulysses released a big update to its Mac app with its iOS integration with Apple’s Shortcuts app. Not only that, but it also introduced:

You can now link Ulysses sheets from the new Quick Note feature

There’s now a brand-new markup bar at the bottom of the editor

Improved Micro.blog publishing: You can now update previously published blog posts from within Ulysses

Renamed some markup tags to improve clarity

Improved the flow for unlocking Ulysses’ password protection with Touch ID or Apple Watch

Quick Look sheet previews in Finder and Spotlight now look much better

Added the keyboard shortcut ⌘D to duplicate sheets or groups

If you have a business or organization, you can learn more about buying several licenses at once and managing them here.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: