Uniter is a new iPhone and iPad app that converts units of measure in real time

If you’re from the US or are trying to understand American units of measure, there’s now an easier way to do that with Uniter. This is a new iPhone app that can convert measurements in real-time in your preferred unit system.

Developed by Arek Holko, what called my attention with Uniter is this automatic conversion for units of measurement feature that other apps that I already covered, like Morpho Converter, don’t have.

Get units you encounter automatically converted into your preferred unit system (Metric, Imperial, or UK). Uniter intelligently picks the most readable, fitting unit.

The app also features:

Side by side live converter: Type in text with units of measure and immediately see conversions displayed next to your input

Type in text with units of measure and immediately see conversions displayed next to your input File import: Convert units by importing text from documents (TXT, RTF, DOC, DOCX) and PDF files

Convert units by importing text from documents (TXT, RTF, DOC, DOCX) and PDF files Text extension: Share any text with “Convert Units via Uniter” to see it converted. No need to open the app

Share any text with “Convert Units via Uniter” to see it converted. No need to open the app Lots of supported units: Convert hundreds of supported unit types for length, area, capacity (volume) mass, temperature, speed, fuel efficiency, and torque

Convert hundreds of supported unit types for length, area, capacity (volume) mass, temperature, speed, fuel efficiency, and torque iPad optimized: leverage iPad’s large screen, thanks to the optimized iPad look and feel

For premium users, Uniter also offers a few more functions, such as:

Camera view converter: point your camera at any text or label and see converted text overlayed on top of it. Take a still to share it with a friend

point your camera at any text or label and see converted text overlayed on top of it. Take a still to share it with a friend Safari extension: convert units on any website using our “Convert Units via Uniter” extension for Safari

Uniter is available for iOS and iPadOS devices here on the App Store. It’s available as a free app, but users can choose an annual subscription of $7.99/year or a lifetime purchase of $19.99.

You can check below the app launch video:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: