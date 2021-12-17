9to5Mac Happy Hour 360: iOS 15.2 is out, Apple’s new Android app, Universal Control officially delayed

iOS 15.2 is out with a bevy of interesting new features including the Apple Music Voice Plan and Legacy Contacts support. Apple launches a new app for Android this week in the form of the Tracker Detector for identifying nearby AirTags. Universal Control is officially delayed and the tvOS 15.2 has a few cool surprises inside. Plus, Zac has an update in the ongoing iCloud Photos saga.

