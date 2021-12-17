Apple releases first macOS 12.2 beta with new Music app to public testers

A day after launching for developers, the first macOS 12.2 beta is now available for those in the public beta program. The update features a new native Apple Music app with faster search and scrolling, and a fix for scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on MacBook Pro.

The first macOS 12.2 beta is appearing now via OTA for both developers and public testers. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website or public beta website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

macOS 12.2 features some notable changes with a new, native Apple Music app. As we noted yesterday:

Some parts of the Music app were already native, such as the music library. But now Mac users will notice that searching for new songs in Apple Music is much faster as the results pages are displayed with a native interface instead of as a webpage. Scrolling between elements has also become smoother with the beta app, and trackpad gestures are now more responsive. Comparing both apps side by side, the beta Music app may look simpler with some interface effects missing – this is probably because Apple is rebuilding everything and it will take a while before the native version gets all these visual effects back.

macOS 12.2 beta 1 also improves scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on the new MacBook Pro.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

