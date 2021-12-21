Deals: AirPods Pro hit $179, official Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet falls to $24, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are headlined by one last chance to put AirPods Pro under the tree at $179. That’s alongside the official Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $24 and Beats Studio Buds at an all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Wrap up AirPods Pro with new MagSafe charging case at $179

Amazon is currently offering the recently-refreshed Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179 with delivery before Christmas. Dropping from $249, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday, the third-best to date, and $70 in overall savings.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Score an official Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $24

Best Buy is now offering the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $24. Normally fetching $59, today’s offer amounts to 59% in savings, is $20 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low.

Sure this isn’t the just-released model that packs in Apple Find My integration, but these official MagSafe Leather Wallets will deliver much of the same experience otherwise, and for less cash too. Magnetically snapping onto the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series handset, each one arrives with a tanned and finished European leather construction with room to hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Beats Studio Buds return to all-time lows in several styles

If you missed out on the Black Friday discount, several retailers are now giving you another chance to save on the Beats Studio Buds. You can drop the price to $100 in several styles. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set only once before at 33% off.

Having just launched earlier this summer as the some of latest audio offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation is a transparency mode, and you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

