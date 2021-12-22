WhatsApp for iOS is testing a new interface for voice calls, E2E label

It’s almost the end of the year, but there are still features that WhatsApp is readying for launch as soon as possible. One of them is a new interface for voice calls.

As discovered by WABetaInfo, this new interface for voice calls is under development, which means that no public beta tester can try it for now, although the publication notes that it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android users.

WhatsApp is redesigning the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern, organizing the available space: the new redesign will look nice especially while placing group voice calls.

Although at a first glimpse it doesn’t seem like much has changed, it does look more polished than the current version. Not only that but we will still have to wait and see how WhatsApp will handle some of the UI tweaks that are not shown in this screenshot.

Not only that but WABetainfo also says that WhatsApp is working on indicators for end-to-end encryption. As you probably know, it’s been a few years since all the messages on the app are end-to-end encrypted. With that in mind, the team behind WhatsApp decided to bring new visual additions so you can know for sure that everything you say is between you and the people you choose.

WABetainfo writes:

Not even WhatsApp and their parent company, Meta, can read or listen to them. WhatsApp wants to remember you that WhatsApp is a secure place where to talk with your friends and family, so they are planning to introduce two indicators in a future update:

As you can see in the screenshot above, WhatsApp is working on new indicators for the Status and Call sections. The publication says “WhatsApp is also planning to add the same notice in the Chats section.”

What do you think of these changes? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: