9to5Mac Happy Hour 361: More Apple display rumors, macOS 12.2 features, Swift Playgrounds 4

Apple’s return to work deadline is extended indefinitely. Meanwhile, Zac and Benjamin share some grievances about keyboard shortcuts and Live Text behavior. There’s also renewed rumors about a possible trio of Apple external displays coming soon and Swift Playgrounds 4 launches on iPadOS.
Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
Sponsored by Upstart: Find out how Upstart can lower your monthly payments today when you go to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Sponsored by Prisoner Wine: Go to ThePrisonerWine.com/HAPPYHOUR for 20% off plus shipping included on your first purchase – get it in time for the Holidays.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- iOS 15.2 offers custom control to hide your email address; here’s how it works
- Gurman: ‘Strongly believe’ Apple will launch a new external display for Macs
- Apple releases first macOS 12.2 beta with new Music app to public testers
- macOS keyboard shortcuts are confusing by default so I found a better way without apps
- Apple quietly removes all references to CSAM scanning, but says nothing has changed
- Apple releases long-awaited Swift Playgrounds 4 with the ability to create apps using iPad
