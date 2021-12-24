9to5Mac Happy Hour 361: More Apple display rumors, macOS 12.2 features, Swift Playgrounds 4

Apple’s return to work deadline is extended indefinitely. Meanwhile, Zac and Benjamin share some grievances about keyboard shortcuts and Live Text behavior. There’s also renewed rumors about a possible trio of Apple external displays coming soon and Swift Playgrounds 4 launches on iPadOS.

