BLUETTI’s Christmas deals offer big savings on portable power with optional solar panels

If you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas idea for someone, we’ve got something that’s fun while also being practical. BLUETTI’s Black Friday deals have been extended, so if you need a last-minute gift idea for someone who loves the outdoors, the official BLUETTI Christmas sale can save the day. Place the order now, and it’ll arrive in plenty of time for the spring camping season.

These last-minute deals deliver some of the largest discounts the company has ever offered. Ranging from the whole-home AC300 and B300 portable power station setups to the lower-cost portable alternatives, we outline the best deals from the BLUETTI Christmas sale below, so keep reading.

Most popular deal for this holiday: AC300 & B300 Modular Power Stations – starts at $3,199 (originally $3,699) – save up to $3,400-plus with solar bundles

Among all the best deals for campsite power, one of the top picks would absolutely be the powerful AC300 and its external battery packs – B300. The AC300 is definitely one of the most versatile products in the solar generator industry. The AC300 itself doesn’t have any battery built in, which significantly reduces the weight, but it can accept up to four external B300 batteries packs, bringing the system’s overall capacity to a whopping 12,288Wh! In addition, the modular design makes it possible for a single person to move the whole system piece by piece.

The B300 battery modules use top-of-the-range LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) cells, making up 3,500-plus life cycles. If you average one cycle per day, the B300’s can last over 10 years before the maximum capacity drop to only 80%. In addition, the AC300 can be charged with both AC and solar simultaneously at up to 5400W while being connected to two B300 battery modules.

The BLUETTI AC300 also allows for the connection of the new Bluetti Fusion Box Pro, which will double the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh, to power your whole families’ essential needs for days on end. So if you have someone in your life that’s serious about camping, the product is a must-have.

A must-have for remote construction sites, Vanlifers, RVers and Campers: AC200MAX and B230 – starts at $1,899 (originally $2,099) — save up to $1,700-plus with solar bundles

The BLUETTI AC200 MAX is the all-around upgraded version of BLUETTI’s most popular model, the AC200. The new AC200 MAX is powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery but can also take up to two external batteries, including the B230 or B300, adding up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230s, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300s. Featured with the 900W advanced MPPT solar controller, the AC200MAX can also be charged quickly up to 80% with direct sunshine in around two hours, making it an all-around versatile product for remote construction sites, campers, or RVers.

If the deals on the heavy-duty Bluetti products are more than you need, don’t forget to look at the other deals for portable power stations in this year’s BLUETTI last chance Christmas sale.

The EB70S packs an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and 716Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack and is the enhanced version of BLUETTI EB70, which was released earlier this year. As for the smaller option, the EB55 has a 700W inverter under the hood, and carrying a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack brings better portability. In addition, the EB70S is now offering a $50 straight saving for the Christmas sale, making it for $599 (was $649) and the EB55 for $449 when a $50 OFF coupon is applied, the same offers as they brought out on the Black Friday. You’ll find the coupons on the product page – don’t forget to apply them before you checkout.

Solar panel bundles are also some of the best deals during this sale. If combined with the solar panels, these power stations are gonna come in handy when you’re away from power outlets for long periods. So if you’re gearing up for spring camping, there’s no better way to start preparing than by jumping on these deals before they expire.

Complete list of BLUETTI bundles for Christmas (don’t miss these deals!)

One more thing: spin the Christmas luck wheel

Are you ready to try your luck for Christmas and New Years? BLUETTI also seems to be feeling pretty festive, and they are giving buyers a Spin of the Luck Wheel with every purchase over $1,000 in December. You have a 100% chance to win either a free 6-foot-tall Christmas tree, a free power station (EB55, AC50S, AC20, or AC10), or some other little gifts for an after-Christmas surprise. So remember to pop in before the Luck Wheel ends on Friday, December 31, 2021.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: