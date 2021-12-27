Deals: Apple Watch bands from $29, Nomad 20% off Apple accessory sale, more

As 2021 comes to a close, all of today’s best deals are up for the taking and headlined by a selection of official Apple Watch band discounts from $29. That’s alongside a 20% off Nomad Apple Christmas sale and iOttie’s Velox MagSafe car mounts from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts from $29

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Sport Bands in both 45 and 41mm styles starting at $39. Available in different colorways, these are down from the $49 going rate, marking some of the first discounts, and are up to 20% off. Going with the previous-generation 44mm Cactus model at Best Buy drops the price down to $29, totaling 40% in savings.

Comprised of a soft, breathable, high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, the Nike+ editions, which are also on sale, double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort. Check out all of the options here.

Nomad unwraps 20% off Christmas sale

Christmas has finally arrived, and in celebration of the holiday Nomad is launching a new 20% off sitewide sale. Whether you just unwrapped a new Apple device this morning and want to deck it out with some of our favorite accessories on the market or want to start the new year off with some fresh cases, this sale has you covered with all of the brand’s signature leather offerings and more.

One of the more recent additions to the Nomad stable and a personal favorite, our top pick is any of the new Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases, which drop to $48. Down from $60, this is only the third notable discount at $12 off the usual price. Covering your new iPhone 13 in a Horween leather build, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect.

Bring MagSafe to your car with iOttie’s Velox mounts from $19

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Air Vent Car Mount for $37. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at only the third notable discount at 25% off, while beating our previous mentions by $8 in order to mark a new all-time low.

Delivering one of the more premium designs for a MagSafe car charger on the market, this new iOttie Velox offering packs a silicone exterior which pairs with gold trim accenting and an air vent design. Its 7.5W output is about what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe chargers, which will refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, while also keeping it in-view during road trips and the like. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look. Or checkout the model without charging for $19 right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Dell Ultrasharp Webcam vs. Razer Kiyo Pro [Video]

NZXT Foundation PC Review: Stop searching for a GPU and start gaming [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Pro X Series brings pro audio hardware to creators [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: