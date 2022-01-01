Apple launches special edition Tiger AirPods Pro for Chinese New Year

Like they did to celebrate the Year of the Ox in 2021, Apple has released a new special edition pair of AirPods Pro exclusively available in select markets. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger and Apple has created an adorable tiger emoji that’s engraved on these AirPods Pro. The company has also debuted a special Apple logo to celebrate the new year, just as they did last year.

The special edition Tiger AirPods Pro are the same price as regular AirPods Pro in each respective market that Chinese New Year is celebrated. For example, in Hong Kong the Tiger AirPods Pro are priced at HK$1,999 just like the standard AirPods Pro. They are available both for pick up in Apple retail stores and to order online.

Apple’s Tiger AirPods case features the latest MagSafe technology so like the new third-generation AirPods, this case will snap right on to a magnetic MagSafe charger.

As spotted by MacRumors on ifanr‘s Weibo page, Apple is also giving customers who purchase these AirPods Pro a set of 12 envelopes featuring emoji versions of each Chinese zodiac animal signs. You can also see some unboxing photos of the special edition AirPods Pro.









Last week Apple also debuted a special edition AirTag to celebrate the Japanese New Year with a slightly different tiger emoji engraving.

