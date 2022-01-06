Apple schedules annual shareholder meeting for March 4, virtual due to COVID-19

Apple today published its annual meeting of shareholders notice and proxy statement. Filed with the SEC, the document confirms that Apple will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 4, 2022. The meeting, which is usually held at Steve Jobs Theater, will take place completely virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple says that the annual meeting of shareholders will be virtual this year to “provide a safe experience for our shareholders and employees.” The meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. PT this year.

The record date for the annual shareholder meeting is January 3, 2022. This means you must have held AAPL shares by this date in order to attend. Here is what Apple says in the proxy statement:

We are pleased to welcome shareholders to the 2022 Annual Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format to provide a safe experience for our shareholders and employees. Online access to the webcast will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Attendance at the Annual Meeting is subject to capacity limits set by the virtual meeting platform provider. Your vote is important to us. Even if you plan on attending the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares in advance to ensure that your vote will be represented at the Annual Meeting.

The annual AAPL shareholders meeting is never the most exciting Apple event of the year. It is, however, a good indicator of what the company intends to focus on in the months to come. Last year, the meeting highlighted some interesting tidbits on Apple’s response to COVID-19, the threat of App Store regulations, Apple’s political contributions, and more.

